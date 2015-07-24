NEWS

8:34 am |    

Petition drive on to rescind county sales tax

Petition drive on to rescind county sales tax
3:03 pm |    

Follow that bird! Spotters count for Audubon Society

Follow that bird! Spotters count for Audubon Society
2:47 pm |    

Dupee lays out ‘resolutions’ for 2017

Dupee lays out ‘resolutions’ for 2017
2:40 pm |    

Palomino statue stolen from Sullivan yard

Palomino statue stolen from Sullivan yard
2:28 pm |    

What are your resolutions?

What are your resolutions?
2:23 pm |    

THE YEAR IN REVIEW

THE YEAR IN REVIEW
New Wellington Twp. zoning inspector appointed

New Wellington Twp. zoning inspector appointed

Steve Majesky has been named to the post of Wellington Township zoning inspector.Trustees voted Dec. 6 to appoint Majesky, a township resident of 37 y...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Ohio AG: Tips to protect your wallet

Some helpful tips to keep your money safe are being offered by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.• Beware of scams, which are prevalent and take...

December 30th, 2016 |  

There’s nothing like holiday reading

There’s nothing like holiday reading

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington EnterpriseFamilies arrived Thursday at the Herrick Memorial Library in search of some reading fun and found w...

December 30th, 2016 |  

War on drugs continues, critics say it’s failing

The at least 119 people who fatally overdosed in Lorain County this year are the latest casualties in the drug war.Forty-five years after President Ri...

December 27th, 2016 |  

119 DEATHS: Opioid overdoses spike in Lorain County

119 DEATHS: Opioid overdoses spike in Lorain County

They were more than statistics.They were someone’s son or daughter.Some had children of their own.They made mistakes and many made tried to chan...

December 27th, 2016 |  

IN HIS WORDS: Recovering addict Sean Cameron talks about his journey

IN HIS WORDS: Recovering addict Sean Cameron talks about his journey

Sean Cameron, a 28-year-old from Mayfield Heights, is addicted to oxycodone/paracetamol (sold by the brand name Percocet). Now a patient at Primary Pu...

December 27th, 2016 |  

SPORTS

2:39 pm |    

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Blowout win for Dukes girls at The Q

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Blowout win for Dukes girls at The Q
12:55 pm
Updated: 12:56 pm. |    

BOYS BASKETBALL: Guyer remembered with 30-pt. win over Pirates

BOYS BASKETBALL: Guyer remembered with 30-pt. win over Pirates
2:30 pm |    

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Comfy 10-pt. win for Dukes

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Comfy 10-pt. win for Dukes
Kindel unstoppable in PAC grudge game

Kindel unstoppable in PAC grudge game

Photos by Russ Gifford | Civitas MediaJosh Kindel was on fire last week as Wellington rebounded from a troubled 2015 performance against Oberlin, this...

December 19th, 2016 |  

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Benson, Radway dominate for Pirates

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Benson, Radway dominate for Pirates

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington EnterpriseEdged by three in the opening quarter, the Pirates dominated Brookside in the remaining time last Wednes...

December 19th, 2016 |  

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Early 19-8 lead lifts Pirates to win

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Early 19-8 lead lifts Pirates to win

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington EnterpriseA dominant first quarter helped the Pirates girls weather the remainder of play Saturday. Black River ca...

December 13th, 2016 |  

BOYS BASKETBALL: Hawley puts up 22 pts. but Pirates fall

BOYS BASKETBALL: Hawley puts up 22 pts. but Pirates fall

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington EnterpriseThe Cardinals topped the Pirates 79-71 in the boys season opener Friday despite a 22-point performance b...

December 13th, 2016 |  

BOYS HOOPS: Late run spells defeat for Dukes at Buckeye

BOYS HOOPS: Late run spells defeat for Dukes at Buckeye

The Dukes were quick out of the gates Friday but a decisive fourth quarter in favor of Buckeye (2-0) locked up a 72-55 victory over Wellington (1-2).&...

December 13th, 2016 |  

BOYS HOOPS: Dukes drop season opener to New London

BOYS HOOPS: Dukes drop season opener to New London

A 9-0 run to start the evening Saturday was not enough for the Dukes to hold off the New London Wildcats as they fell short 60-57 at home in the seaso...

December 6th, 2016 |  

MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE


LIFE

2:23 pm |    

PHOTOS: ‘Miracle on 34th Street’

PHOTOS: ‘Miracle on 34th Street’
2:03 pm |    

What are you thankful for?

What are you thankful for?
11:19 am |    

Hayeses celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

Hayeses celebrate 65th wedding anniversary
60 YEARS: Charles and Frances Zacharias

60 YEARS: Charles and Frances Zacharias

Courtesy photoCharles and Frances Zacharias have celebrated their 60th anniversary. They were married by the Rev. R.C. Brandt on Sunday, Aug. 19, 1956...

October 17th, 2016 |  

50 YEARS: Sarah and Charles West

50 YEARS: Sarah and Charles West

A card shower will be held Saturday, Aug. 20 in honor of the 50th wedding anniversary of Sarah and Charles West of Wellington.The happy couple was joi...

August 15th, 2016 updated: August 15th, 2016. |  

ENGAGEMENT: Laura Pycraft and Edward Saunders

ENGAGEMENT: Laura Pycraft and Edward Saunders

Michael and Heidi Pycraft of Wellington and Sherry Gwyn of Sanford, N.C., have announced the engagement of their children, Laura Beth Pycraft and Edwa...

June 14th, 2016 |  

Summer concert series coming to Wellington gazebo

Main Street Wellington’s free summer concerts series will run from June 10 to Aug. 12 with performances starting at 7 p.m. on Fridays at the dow...

May 23rd, 2016 |  

PHOTOS! Dukes show off their school pride at annual carnival

PHOTOS! Dukes show off their school pride at annual carnival

Photos by Randy Meyers | Wellington EnterpriseThe 5th Annual Duke Pride Carnival was held Saturday at Wellington High School, featuring a free breakfa...

April 25th, 2016 |  

GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY: Paul and Sharon Johnson

GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY: Paul and Sharon Johnson

Paul and Sharon (Fowler) Johnson are celebrating 50 years together today.They met in Grand Rapids, Mich., where Paul was a college student and Sharon ...

April 15th, 2016 |  

OPINION

9:43 am |    

Quick hits from the Browns to ‘optional’ red lights

Quick hits from the Browns to ‘optional’ red lights
9:31 am |    

How Big Dog helped make snow angels

How Big Dog helped make snow angels
2:05 pm |    

No one deserves this kind of death

No one deserves this kind of death
How Big Dog helped make snow angels

How Big Dog helped make snow angels

I am going to dedicate this column to Tim “Big Dog” Graham.All of Wellington is mourning his untimely death. He was such a caring fellow w...

December 30th, 2016 |  

At the speed of science

At the speed of science

The advances made by the scientific and medical communities over the past few decades have been incredible.In just the past 30 years, life expectancy ...

December 27th, 2016 |  

The future of Wellington Schools

To the editor:I applaud the Wellington board of education for the selection of our next district superintendent. However, those of us who have lived i...

December 27th, 2016 |  

The irony of the Electoral College

The irony of the Electoral College

In Federalist Paper 68, Alexander Hamilton presents some of his arguments for the necessity of what has come to be known as the “Electoral Colle...

December 22nd, 2016 |  

The changing tides of 2016

The changing tides of 2016

As this year ends, so ends a remarkable year for Cleveland and around the country.For me, 2016 will be remembered as the year of sports and politics. ...

December 22nd, 2016 |  

BUSINESS

2:26 pm |    

Child Garden opening this winter

Child Garden opening this winter
1:15 pm |    

New windows for Pizza House anniversary

New windows for Pizza House anniversary
12:08 pm
Updated: 12:08 pm. |    

Concern grows over empty downtown stores

Concern grows over empty downtown stores

Have fun… but know your fireworks rules

There’s the old joke: Independence Day is the holiday when we show how much we love our country by blowing up a small part of it.No doubt firewo...

June 24th, 2016 |  

TOUR: At Green Circle Growers, orchids are all the rage

TOUR: At Green Circle Growers, orchids are all the rage

It’s nearly Easter, and at Green Circle Growers that means lilies.The massive greenhouse operation at the crossroads of US 20 and Rt. 511 produc...

March 15th, 2016 |  

Wellington’s Harrison Ford named top Featherlite dealer for 2015 sales

Wellington’s Harrison Ford named top Featherlite dealer for 2015 sales

Harrison Ford of Wellington has been named the top Featherlite dealer in overall sales for 2015.In addition to being the recipient of the Featherlite ...

December 4th, 2015 updated: December 4th, 2015. |  

Win a ‘The Force Awakens’ toy in Main Street Wellington raffle

Love Star Wars? You can win a remote-controlled BB-8 droid being raffled to benefit Main Street Wellington.Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. They m...

October 30th, 2015 |  

Everything old is new again at Bows -n- Britches

Everything old is new again at Bows -n- Britches

If you’re looking for anything from baby clothes to board games and everything in between, Nicole LaFleur’s new shop might be the place fo...

September 1st, 2015 |  

New business caters to elderly movers

New business caters to elderly movers

Advocating on behalf of the elderly was one of Dee Mele’s main objectives when she became a member of the National Association of Senior Move Ma...

July 24th, 2015 |  

SOCIAL MEDIA

Wellington Enterprise

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles