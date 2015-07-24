Petition drive on to rescind county sales tax
New Wellington Twp. zoning inspector appointed
Steve Majesky has been named to the post of Wellington Township zoning inspector.Trustees voted Dec. 6 to appoint Majesky, a township resident of 37 y...
Ohio AG: Tips to protect your wallet
Some helpful tips to keep your money safe are being offered by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.• Beware of scams, which are prevalent and take...
There’s nothing like holiday reading
Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington EnterpriseFamilies arrived Thursday at the Herrick Memorial Library in search of some reading fun and found w...
War on drugs continues, critics say it’s failing
The at least 119 people who fatally overdosed in Lorain County this year are the latest casualties in the drug war.Forty-five years after President Ri...
119 DEATHS: Opioid overdoses spike in Lorain County
They were more than statistics.They were someone’s son or daughter.Some had children of their own.They made mistakes and many made tried to chan...
IN HIS WORDS: Recovering addict Sean Cameron talks about his journey
Sean Cameron, a 28-year-old from Mayfield Heights, is addicted to oxycodone/paracetamol (sold by the brand name Percocet). Now a patient at Primary Pu...
Kindel unstoppable in PAC grudge game
Photos by Russ Gifford | Civitas MediaJosh Kindel was on fire last week as Wellington rebounded from a troubled 2015 performance against Oberlin, this...
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Benson, Radway dominate for Pirates
Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington EnterpriseEdged by three in the opening quarter, the Pirates dominated Brookside in the remaining time last Wednes...
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Early 19-8 lead lifts Pirates to win
Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington EnterpriseA dominant first quarter helped the Pirates girls weather the remainder of play Saturday. Black River ca...
BOYS BASKETBALL: Hawley puts up 22 pts. but Pirates fall
Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington EnterpriseThe Cardinals topped the Pirates 79-71 in the boys season opener Friday despite a 22-point performance b...
BOYS HOOPS: Late run spells defeat for Dukes at Buckeye
The Dukes were quick out of the gates Friday but a decisive fourth quarter in favor of Buckeye (2-0) locked up a 72-55 victory over Wellington (1-2).&...
BOYS HOOPS: Dukes drop season opener to New London
A 9-0 run to start the evening Saturday was not enough for the Dukes to hold off the New London Wildcats as they fell short 60-57 at home in the seaso...
60 YEARS: Charles and Frances Zacharias
Courtesy photoCharles and Frances Zacharias have celebrated their 60th anniversary. They were married by the Rev. R.C. Brandt on Sunday, Aug. 19, 1956...
50 YEARS: Sarah and Charles West
A card shower will be held Saturday, Aug. 20 in honor of the 50th wedding anniversary of Sarah and Charles West of Wellington.The happy couple was joi...
ENGAGEMENT: Laura Pycraft and Edward Saunders
Michael and Heidi Pycraft of Wellington and Sherry Gwyn of Sanford, N.C., have announced the engagement of their children, Laura Beth Pycraft and Edwa...
Summer concert series coming to Wellington gazebo
Main Street Wellington’s free summer concerts series will run from June 10 to Aug. 12 with performances starting at 7 p.m. on Fridays at the dow...
PHOTOS! Dukes show off their school pride at annual carnival
Photos by Randy Meyers | Wellington EnterpriseThe 5th Annual Duke Pride Carnival was held Saturday at Wellington High School, featuring a free breakfa...
GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY: Paul and Sharon Johnson
Paul and Sharon (Fowler) Johnson are celebrating 50 years together today.They met in Grand Rapids, Mich., where Paul was a college student and Sharon ...
How Big Dog helped make snow angels
I am going to dedicate this column to Tim “Big Dog” Graham.All of Wellington is mourning his untimely death. He was such a caring fellow w...
At the speed of science
The advances made by the scientific and medical communities over the past few decades have been incredible.In just the past 30 years, life expectancy ...
The future of Wellington Schools
To the editor:I applaud the Wellington board of education for the selection of our next district superintendent. However, those of us who have lived i...
The irony of the Electoral College
In Federalist Paper 68, Alexander Hamilton presents some of his arguments for the necessity of what has come to be known as the “Electoral Colle...
The changing tides of 2016
As this year ends, so ends a remarkable year for Cleveland and around the country.For me, 2016 will be remembered as the year of sports and politics. ...
Have fun… but know your fireworks rules
There’s the old joke: Independence Day is the holiday when we show how much we love our country by blowing up a small part of it.No doubt firewo...
TOUR: At Green Circle Growers, orchids are all the rage
It’s nearly Easter, and at Green Circle Growers that means lilies.The massive greenhouse operation at the crossroads of US 20 and Rt. 511 produc...
Wellington’s Harrison Ford named top Featherlite dealer for 2015 sales
Harrison Ford of Wellington has been named the top Featherlite dealer in overall sales for 2015.In addition to being the recipient of the Featherlite ...
Win a ‘The Force Awakens’ toy in Main Street Wellington raffle
Love Star Wars? You can win a remote-controlled BB-8 droid being raffled to benefit Main Street Wellington.Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. They m...
Everything old is new again at Bows -n- Britches
If you’re looking for anything from baby clothes to board games and everything in between, Nicole LaFleur’s new shop might be the place fo...
New business caters to elderly movers
Advocating on behalf of the elderly was one of Dee Mele’s main objectives when she became a member of the National Association of Senior Move Ma...