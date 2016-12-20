JVS evacuated after bomb threat

A bomb threat early Monday led to a full evacuation of the Lorain County JVS.

The threat was discovered in a restroom around 9:30 a.m. followed by the building being emptied at 9:53 a.m, said superintendent Glenn Faircloth.

Students returned to class just before 10:30 a.m. after sheriff’s deputies searched the building.

“We followed standard protocol for a threat like this,” he said. “We called in the proper authorities. The building was searched and nothing was found. Once we brought the students back in to resume classes, everything was quiet and great.”

An investigation from the sheriff’s office and the school is underway, said Faircloth.

“It was some time of prank I guess. School districts go through this sometimes. We’re doing our own investigating in looking at cameras and that kind of stuff.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-647-3171 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.