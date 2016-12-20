Fire on Clay Street ruled arson

An arsonist lit a house fire Sunday night at 113 Clay St. in Wellington.

The blaze was discovered in a trash can inside the residence as well as a detached garage on the property, according to the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office. It destroyed a 1995 Buick, said Wellington fire chief Mike Wetherbee.

Firefighters were able to put it out with no reported injuries.

State officials are conducting a full investigation with Wellington police and fire personnel, said Kelly Stincer, public information officer for the Ohio State Department of Commerce.

The arson came just about 10 minutes after a 2002 Dodge Dakota was found in flames on South Main Street. The cause has yet to be determined but the fire was called “suspicious in nature” by police.

No relation has been found between the two incidents but a connection has not been ruled out, said WFD assistant chief Bill Brown.

A $5,000 reward is being offered by the Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information that leads to identifying those responsible.

Call the police department at 440-647-2244, the fire district at 440-647-2245, or the state tip line at 800-589-2728 if you have any information to share.

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-647-3171 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.