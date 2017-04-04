Adams Street residents notified of $4,500 to $13,000 charges for road, sewer repairs

A long-awaited $1.26 million street, waterline, and sewer overhaul of Adams Street still awaits full funding, but the village is moving forward with the project.

Council voted Monday to notify the street’s residents of their share of the cost. Depending on property size, that amount will range between $4,500 and $13,000 per household.

Residents can choose to pay it up front in a lump sum or over the course of 20 years through village taxes. The total public share expected to be brought in is $219,000.

“We first notified residents of the project and of the assessments in August of 2016,” said village manager Steve Dupee. “That notification didn’t include a specific amount, but it did indicate there would be assessments. Wellington has a long history of assessments on public projects.”

The village has already received $350,000 from the Ohio Public Works Commission, of which half is a grant and half is a loan.

A decision from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency on approximately $1 million worth of low-interest loans for the Wellington project has not yet been finalized.

Construction bids will be accepted by the village starting April 26 with the hopes of presenting council with a plan at its May 1 meeting. Council member Gene Hartman said October is being looked to as a target finish date for construction.

The project would cover Adams between Barker and North Main streets with 1,190 feet of pavement, 1,094 feet of waterline, and 231 feet of storm sewer repairs and replacements.

“The utility infrastructure on Adams is well over 50 years old,” said Dupee. “It’s beyond its useful life. This project is something the village has wanted for 10 years, with funding being sought for that same amount of time. It needs to be replaced.”

In the past year, village officials have said the project would be in jeopardy if outside funding didn’t materialize, but mayor Hans Schneider was confident Monday that the repairs will happen regardless of what the EPA decides.

“At this point, things are looking to move along unless something drastic happens,” he said. “We’ll move into other options if the grant dollars don’t come through.”

Dupee said those backup options could include a loan from the Ohio Water Development Authority.

“There’s still a possibility the project wouldn’t proceed if we can’t find a suitable replacement for the EPA funds,” he said. “We’d have to seek other financing and go forward from there. The project needs to happen. The sanitary sewer is in a state of disrepair.”

Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise