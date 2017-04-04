POLICE REPORTS

• March 27 at 2:12 a.m.: A blonde female was reportedly throwing rocks as a vehicle on Depot Street. She was gone by the time police arrived. Officers found a Chevy S-10 pick-up with the windshield and left door glass shattered.

• March 29 at 11:58 a.m.: A woman said her financial information was used by someone else online. Her card provider had blocked an attempted purchase of $158, an order was made using another account, and a Groupon account was started using her email and name.

• March 30 at 11:33 a.m.: A theft was reported at Mickey Mart on South Main Street. Jonathan Kimball, 30, of Loudon, N.H., was charged with petty theft.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.