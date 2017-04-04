A soldier remembered

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

The family of Marshall “Mark” Weber, a Wellington resident and World War II prisoner of Nazi Germany, celebrated his life Saturday at the Spirit of ‘76 Museum with a display of some of his personal belongings. Weber spent 26 months in Nazi prison camps in Africa, Italy, and Germany before returning to Wellington in June 1945. He also served as a firefighter and auxiliary police chief in the village before passing away in 1998.