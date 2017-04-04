A soldier remembered

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise
The family of Marshall “Mark” Weber, a Wellington resident and World War II prisoner of Nazi Germany, celebrated his life Saturday at the Spirit of ‘76 Museum with a display of some of his personal belongings. Weber spent 26 months in Nazi prison camps in Africa, Italy, and Germany before returning to Wellington in June 1945. He also served as a firefighter and auxiliary police chief in the village before passing away in 1998.
Marshall “Mark” Weber and his dog tags.
A drawing by Weber of a Nazi prison camp.
Weber’s prayer card showing Mary and Jesus.
A handmade die used by prisoners in the camp.
Weber’s rosary and cross.
A 1945 Wellington Enterprise front page announcing Weber’s return to the village.