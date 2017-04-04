Posted on by

A soldier remembered

,

Marshall “Mark” Weber and his dog tags.


A drawing by Weber of a Nazi prison camp.


Weber’s prayer card showing Mary and Jesus.


A handmade die used by prisoners in the camp.


Weber’s rosary and cross.


A 1945 Wellington Enterprise front page announcing Weber’s return to the village.


Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

The family of Marshall “Mark” Weber, a Wellington resident and World War II prisoner of Nazi Germany, celebrated his life Saturday at the Spirit of ‘76 Museum with a display of some of his personal belongings. Weber spent 26 months in Nazi prison camps in Africa, Italy, and Germany before returning to Wellington in June 1945. He also served as a firefighter and auxiliary police chief in the village before passing away in 1998.

Marshall “Mark” Weber and his dog tags.
http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_7121.jpgMarshall “Mark” Weber and his dog tags.

A drawing by Weber of a Nazi prison camp.
http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_7111.jpgA drawing by Weber of a Nazi prison camp.

Weber’s prayer card showing Mary and Jesus.
http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_7116.jpgWeber’s prayer card showing Mary and Jesus.

A handmade die used by prisoners in the camp.
http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_7109.jpgA handmade die used by prisoners in the camp.

Weber’s rosary and cross.
http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_7119.jpgWeber’s rosary and cross.

A 1945 Wellington Enterprise front page announcing Weber’s return to the village.
http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_7110.jpgA 1945 Wellington Enterprise front page announcing Weber’s return to the village.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

9:40 am |    

View Post

9:38 am |    

Fire closes Happy Valley Chinese Restaurant, historic upstairs apartment ‘completely gutted’

Fire closes Happy Valley Chinese Restaurant, historic upstairs apartment ‘completely gutted’
3:48 pm |    

Wellington Schools to pay $525K to settle long, bitter Kamenski lawsuit

Wellington Schools to pay $525K to settle long, bitter Kamenski lawsuit
comments powered by Disqus