Looking for some helping hands

Courtesy photo

First United Methodist Church of Wellington is looking for volunteers to help with its local mission project, which will be undertaken June 26-30. Volunteers are needed who have carpentry, painting, electrical, plumbing, yardwork, household cleaning, and other skills. You can serve the entire week or just a morning or afternoon. To pitch in, or if you know anyone who could use home repair or yard work in the Wellington area, call the church at 440-647-3262 or pastor Paul Wilson at 440-935-2038 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The deadline is May 15. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.