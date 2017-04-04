Looking for some helping hands

Posted on by

First United Methodist Church of Wellington is looking for volunteers to help with its local mission project, which will be undertaken June 26-30. Volunteers are needed who have carpentry, painting, electrical, plumbing, yardwork, household cleaning, and other skills. You can serve the entire week or just a morning or afternoon. To pitch in, or if you know anyone who could use home repair or yard work in the Wellington area, call the church at 440-647-3262 or pastor Paul Wilson at 440-935-2038 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The deadline is May 15. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

