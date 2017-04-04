Schools focus on water intake among students and staff

New digital water stations, one in each Wellington school, are giving staff and students a better idea of how much water they’re drinking just in time for another district fitness initiative, walk to school day this Friday.

THRIVE! Southern Lorain County aided the district by installing the three stations. Wellington High School’s unit has already helped avoid the use of 648 disposable plastic water bottles since the beginning of March.

Vice principal Sean Arno and the school’s wellness committee helped initiate a survey between all teachers in district and students at WHS to track their water intake.

“The wellness committee meets once a month,” he said. “We mostly work with staff health. We did a blood draw early in the year in November. THRIVE! brought the water stations to our attention and the importance of reducing intake of sugary drinks per day. We decided to tie it in with students with their awareness of personal health.”

Arno said we all have busy lives and it’s easy to forget to take care of yourself, and drinking water is preferable to drinking sugary products.

He is asking drivers to take extra care during the district’s two walk to school days on Friday and May 12.

“We’ll have several adults in every area and some students will help,” he said. “Please just exercise caution. There will be many, many kids out there walking.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-647-3171 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

This water station at Wellington High School has helped avoid the use of 648 plastic bottles since the beginning of March. Vice principal Sean Arno has helped initiate a district wide survey to track water intake. http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_7200.jpg This water station at Wellington High School has helped avoid the use of 648 plastic bottles since the beginning of March. Vice principal Sean Arno has helped initiate a district wide survey to track water intake. Jonathan Delozier| Wellington Enterprise