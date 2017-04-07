Sidewalk fund back in business, village dedicates $10,000 for repairs

Funds are once again available for sidewalk repairs in Wellington after being on hiatus in 2016.

Village council has set aside $10,000 in 2017, which falls in line with the $10,000 to $20,000 appropriated in recent years.

It has not been determined whether the sidewalk fund will remain open beyond this year but mayor Hans Schneider said that is the goal.

“We want to keep this going,” he said. “It was decided to bring it back when we put together our budget at the beginning of the year.”

Counciman Guy Wells said as much as $60,000 to $70,000 used to be available for sidewalk repairs in the early 1990s.

Typically, residents pay for the cost of concrete while labor is handled by the village.

“There’s six or seven people who’ve requested to be put on the waiting list for repairs,” said Schneider. “We’ll begin contacting those individuals and if they’re still interested they can pick up the paperwork.”

According to the Lorain County auditor’s office, sidewalk replacement will not increase homeowners’ property taxes as long as it’s not part of a “complete modernization.”

The IRS says you cannot deduct money from your federal taxes used for local benefits that tend to increase the value of your property. Local benefits listed are the construction of a new sidewalk, street, water, or sewer system.

However, you can deduct taxes paid for local benefits if they’re for maintenance or repair of an existing street or sidewalk.

