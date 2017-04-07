Green thumbs prepare for annual JVS plant sale

Courtesy photo

Don Sabella and Madeline Rising work in the Lorain County JVS greenhouse, in preparing for the school’s annual spring plant sale, which starts April 24. It will be held from 8-11 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, barring May 4 and 5 (for the FFA state competition). The greenhouse will also be open for Mother’s Day sales from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13. A wide variety of flowers will be available this year, including marigolds, petunias, geraniums, and coral bells as well as vegetable options like tomatoes, peppers, and onions. Prices will range from $2 to $25 depending on size and variety.

The Greenhouse is managed and operated by the students in the landscape and greenhouse management program and they look forward to serving the community during this spring sale. For more information contact instructor Beth Berthold at 440-774-1051 ext. 22377 or at [email protected]