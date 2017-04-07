Instagram post results in three suspensions at WHS

Three students have been suspended at Wellington High School due to an Instagram post deemed to be in reference to the Columbine massacre.

A parent notified the district of the post April 2, prompting an investigation by superintendent Ed Weber, WHS principal Tina Drake, and school security officer Jeff Shelton.

After discussion with those involved, the situation was not viewed as an actual threat to the school, Weber said.

The student who made the post has been suspended for five days and two others who liked it received two days each.

“It was a picture of kids with topcoats on, holding weapons,” said Weber. “It wasn’t the most known photo but it was one of those photos. I don’t know the situation well enough to say who exactly the people were. I don’t think the student who posted it would do something like that, but if you re-post something, you take some level of accountability.”

“If you re-post something or interact with it, you’re going to get a response from us,” he said. “It was not meant to be a threat but it can be interpreted that way. That’s why we felt we had to respond. I think it’s good when the home and the school community is working together.”

