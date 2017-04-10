PHOTOS: Dukes pride on full display

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

About 1,500 people packed Wellington High School’s gymnasium Saturday for the 6th Annual Dukes Pride carnival. Breakfast started the day before 47 attractions opened up for attendees, ranging from interacting with firefighters and police to trying their luck with games and prize drawings. All proceeds went to Well-Help to assist students with summer lunch vouchers.

Lillian Mull and Addison McConnell sport new hats as they make their way home.

http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_7306.jpg Lillian Mull and Addison McConnell sport new hats as they make their way home.

Grace Denes tries her hand at some basketball.

http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_7313.jpg Grace Denes tries her hand at some basketball.

Approximately 1,500 people made their way to the event.

http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_7320.jpg Approximately 1,500 people made their way to the event.

Jennifer Frombaugh and Analyssa Strange hold a pair of two-week-old goats at a petting zoo.

http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_7326.jpg Jennifer Frombaugh and Analyssa Strange hold a pair of two-week-old goats at a petting zoo.

One-year-old Ethan Regal readies his horn.

http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_7328.jpg One-year-old Ethan Regal readies his horn.

McCormick Middle School principal Craig Housum takes in the carnival with his son Max and friend Mathew Johnson.

http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_7312.jpg McCormick Middle School principal Craig Housum takes in the carnival with his son Max and friend Mathew Johnson.

Savannah Conn releases a ping pong ball hopefully headed for the fishbowls.

http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_7317.jpg Savannah Conn releases a ping pong ball hopefully headed for the fishbowls.

Henry and Katie Hook show off some newly won goldfish.

http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_7314.jpg Henry and Katie Hook show off some newly won goldfish.

Four-year-old Declan Lake cuts loose in the bounce house.

http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_7307.jpg Four-year-old Declan Lake cuts loose in the bounce house.

Addison Boggs talks plinko strategy with her father.

http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_7309.jpg Addison Boggs talks plinko strategy with her father.

Annie Jo Ratliff seems satisfied with her face paint.

http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_7327.jpg Annie Jo Ratliff seems satisfied with her face paint.

Main Street Wellington director Jenny Arntz lines up a beanbag throw as her daughter Daisy looks on.

http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_7323.jpg Main Street Wellington director Jenny Arntz lines up a beanbag throw as her daughter Daisy looks on.

Juztyn Triplett goes fishing.