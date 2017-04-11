OHSAA moves Wellington Dukes football from Division V to Division VI

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has moved Wellington football from Division V to Division VI, the organization announced April 6.

The announcement was part of the OHSAA’s fall sports divisional breakdowns, the first to use competitive balance.

Voted in place by the OHSAA member schools in May 2014, competitive balance is a process that makes modifications to how schools are placed into tournament divisions in the team sports of baseball, basketball, football, soccer, softball and volleyball. The modifications are based on which students are on each respective roster.

Multipliers are used for students on a team’s roster that use open enrollment to move to a school district, in order to adjust the school’s enrollment numbers.

The competitive balance system is meant to even the playing field between public and private schools.

“This is a journey that we have been on for more than eight years to get to this point,” said Dan Ross, OHSAA commissioner. “Today’s approval of the fall sports divisional breakdowns is the result of countless hours of work by our staff and our member schools. For the first time in OHSAA history, enrollment isn’t the only factor in determining a school’s division in certain sports. But the journey isn’t over. We will study the results of this first go-around and discuss with the Competitive Balance Committee and the board.”

Wellington’s move to Division VI was based on old-fashioned enrollment numbers, rather than the school’s competitive balance adjusted numbers. The Dukes are one of 57 schools in Ohio to move down a division because of enrollment.

Adjustments were made to the divisional breakdowns for volleyball and boys and girls soccer, as well — though, for Wellington, only football was affected.

The 2017 football regions and playoff format are expected to be announced June 6.

