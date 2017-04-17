Work starts at Tractor Supply site

Construction has started on a new Tractor Supply Company store at 736 South Main St., Wellington.

Crews began Monday. The store is expected to open in late summer.

WR Newman & Associates will construct the 19,097-square-foot retail space.

The retailer caters to farmers and pet owners, ranchers, gardeners, homeowners, and people who work in the trades.

Wellington Tractor Supply plans to hire 12 to 15 employees with firsthand knowledge and expertise in caring for pets, livestock, and land.

“We’re not just building a store, we’re building a team that understands the needs of the Wellington community,” said district manager John Queen. “At Tractor Supply, we carry products that support the lifestyle our customers lead, the land they own, and the animals in their care, so whether you are someone who raises horses and pets, runs a hobby farm or just enjoys the rural lifestyle, we’ll be there to make sure you have all the tools you need.”

Tractor Supply will also seek to support pet adoption initiatives, 4-H and FFA, county fairs and livestock shows.