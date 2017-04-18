Wellington bicentennial committee plans yearlong celebration, commemorative coins, history book

Commemorative coins, monthly speakers, and a book chronicling Wellington’s history are all ideas laid out for the village’s bicentennial celebration next year.

In an April 12 meeting, mayor Hans Schneider said he hopes to have a calendar of village events for 2018 available to residents by mid-October with the history book following about a month later.

“We just want people to be able to open the calendar and see everything going on in Wellington for the year, and not just bicentennial events,” he said. “The book will be full of anything that shows people the past 200 years of our community. They’ll both be a handy thing to have.”

The book and calendar are included as part of certain bicentennial sponsor packages, which are broken down into $100, $250, $500, $1,000, and $2,000 support levels.

“For everything we’re presenting here, our goal is to just break even,” said Schneider. “No one is trying to make a profit with this. We want things to be affordable and for no one to feel like they can’t participate because of money. A family of four or five shouldn’t have to worry about that.”

The packages include a personalized bicentennial seal, sponsor plaque, commemorative coin, and a discount card that will be good for various deals at the discretion of village businesses. Individual donations below $100 are also being accepted.

Formal events for the celebration, including a pair of monthly speakers and unveiling a new village seal, should kick off in January, said Schneider.

“We’re looking at unveiling the seal at a breakfast with the Wellington Eagles,” he said. “With the speakers, we’re trying to find ones that coincide with historical interests, but we’re also reaching out to local people about their experiences, both historical and current.”

Al Leiby of the Spirit of ‘76 Museum is working on having commemorative coins minted with a new bicentennial seal he designed. A silver coin will cost approximately $50 and a bronze one will run around $20. The coins are only included in the two top-level sponsor packages.

A military weekend will kick off June 15 of next year with Leiby’s help as well. It will be an expansion of an already planned Civil War reenactment at the Lorain County Fairgrounds, which will be Wellington’s first, he said.

Barb Leiby displayed early pieces of a bicentennial quilt being put together. It will be an updated replica of one already hanging in the Spirit of ‘76 Museum.

Al Leiby said he wants to see a final budget for the events as soon as possible.

“After the Lindley Center, we all know the generosity exists here in town,” he said. “But this is a lot of money we’ll have to raise. We need to get numbers on paper for all of this stuff very quickly.”

Those wishing to donate to the celebration should write a personal check to the Wellington bicentennial committee at village hall, 115 Willard Memorial Sq.

If you’re interested in pre-ordering coin or participating in military weekend, contact Leiby at [email protected]

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-647-3171 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

Wellington’s bicentennial committee discusses celebration plans April 12. Mayor Hans Schneider said he hopes to have a 2018 calendar mapping out community events and a book of village history available to residents by mid-November. He said formal events should kick off in January with an unveiling of a new village seal. http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_7446-1.jpg Wellington’s bicentennial committee discusses celebration plans April 12. Mayor Hans Schneider said he hopes to have a 2018 calendar mapping out community events and a book of village history available to residents by mid-November. He said formal events should kick off in January with an unveiling of a new village seal. A new bicentennial seal designed by Al Leiby. http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_8x8-seal-ns-1.jpg A new bicentennial seal designed by Al Leiby. These patches will eventually form a bicentennial quilt. It will be an updated replica of one already hanging in the Spirit of ‘76 Museum. http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_7452-1.jpg These patches will eventually form a bicentennial quilt. It will be an updated replica of one already hanging in the Spirit of ‘76 Museum. This commemorative coin bearing the new bicentennial seal will be available as part of the celebration. A silver coin will cost $50 and a bronze one will run $20. http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_7448-1.jpg This commemorative coin bearing the new bicentennial seal will be available as part of the celebration. A silver coin will cost $50 and a bronze one will run $20.