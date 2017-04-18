Posted on by

PHOTOS: Witch trial held in WHS production of ‘The Crucible’

Justin Hartman, as the Rev. Samuel Parris, prays over the bed of his daughter, Betty, played by Madison Soboslai.


Chad Jordan as the Rev. John Hale.


Kaitlyn Garret, as Abigail Williams, intimidates Mary Warren, played by Hannah Lemke.


Madison Soboslai as Betty Parris.


Chad Kerr as John Proctor.


Thomas Putnam, played by Daniel Cwalina, debates suspicions of witchcraft alongside his wife, Ann, played by Cheyenne Greiner.


Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

Fans at the Patricia Lindley Center were treated to a performance of “The Crucible” by the Wellington High School drama club this past weekend. Penned by Arthur Miller in 1953, the play depicts a partially fictionalized story of the Salem witch trials. It was written by Miller as an analogy of Cold War McCarthyism in America.

