AARP tax program helped many

To the editor:

April 18 was the last day to file your 2016 tax return. We all had a few extra days to file and to volunteer for the AARP Tax Aide Program.

We had a slower start this year due to the fact that the IRS changed the software program and none of the information carried forward for prior clients and we also had to get used to the new program. With that said, we still had a very successful year helping seniors, families, and individuals file their federal, state, and school district tax returns.

This is a wonderful program run in conjunction with the IRS and AARP. Our volunteers go through training and have to pass a test to be certified to be able to assist our clients. We work from the beginning of February until the due date for returns to be filed at our 11 sites. You do not have to be an AARP member, nor do you have to be a senior to take advantage of this free service.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the newspapers who participated in this program. Your willingness to do this for us is crucial as this is the only avenue that gets the information to the residents as to where our sites are and the phone numbers to be able to schedule appointments to have their returns completed.

Thank you and God bless you for going on this journey of mutual interest with us.

Sheila Holmes, Local Coordinator Wellington Site