Taking in the sights of the nation’s capital

Courtesy photo

Juniors and seniors from Wellington High School, shown here visiting Mount Vernon, enjoyed themselves earlier this month in Washington, D.C. Principal Tina Drake said 80 students and 22 chaperones went on the trip. Students presented a slideshow April 11 at the Wellington board of education meeting. According to them, Tristan Arno proposed marriage to a tour guide and Bryce Wylie, fresh off a trip to New York City to sing at Carnegie Hall, treated the bus to a 45-minute solo performance. The group also met with U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs (R-7th District).