Three new emergency sirens installed in village

Three new emergency sirens — one on Parkside Reserve Street, one on Rt. 58 across from Village Market, and another on West Herrick Avenue — should soon be up and running.

Sentry Siren of Colorado provided the devices for $34,000, with the South Lorain County Ambulance District and Wellington fire department each contributing $4,000. The installation of all three sirens began the week of April 10.

Other plans had been presented to council, ranging up to $52,000, which included installation costs, but the village elected to handle labor in-house. The siren atop village hall will still also be used but officials elected last year to stop sounding it on fire calls.

“This is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time and comes as a result of the expansion of the village and the new location of McCormick,” said mayor Hans Schneider. “We looked into grant money at the beginning of the process but it wasn’t available. We knew that couldn’t stop us from getting these put in and increasing the safety of our residents.”

Last May, Schneider and council members listed the new McCormick Middle School, the Lorain County Fairgrounds, and Wellington Community Park as at-risk sites with the village’s former siren arrangement.

While serving as interim village manager, water superintendent Mark Rosemark said $27,000 had been appropriated in the 2017 budget for the sirens but $34,000 was still manageable regardless of any grant money coming in.

The sirens will have two specific sounds, one signaling a tornado or other severe weather and another for emergencies such as the ruptured Sunoco pipeline that forced the evacuation of 70 village residents on Jan. 12, 2012.

Last November, councilwoman Sandy Denes said residents on the north end of Huntington Township will also benefit from the location of the Parkside Reserve Street siren.

