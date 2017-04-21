Federal grant could brighten downtown lights

Federal grant money is being sought by the village and Main Street Wellington to refurbish the downtown district’s light fixtures.

“What we’re looking to do is getting the light poles repainted and put new LED bulbs on top,” said mayor Hans Schneider. “Getting rid of the high pressure sodium lights used now will be much more energy efficient. We’ve discussed coloring in terms of how the light hits passers by and we’ll be getting samples to council.”

The Community Development Block Grant downtown revitalization program offers $300,000 that can be put toward both public- and privately-backed improvement projects, so long as those projects focus on a specific downtown area.

Applications for the funds are due in June. If a community is approved, it has two years to complete the project.

Schneider said the timeline would align well with other initiatives in next year’s bicentennial celebration.

“We can’t set a timetable until we know if we’re funded,” he said. “The CDBG grant goes through the county. We’re putting together the packet to get to them sometime this summer. They’ll review it and hopefully pass it along to the state. Ideally, we’d want to have it be done in time for the bicentennial.”

Main Street Wellington is working with village business owners to put together their own contribution to the project’s cost, Schneider said.

The project would stretch from the downtown underpass to around South Street going north and south, and between the former Elyria Savings and Trust building and Depot Street from east to west.

