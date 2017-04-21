Sign up now to be part of village-wide sale

The Wellington village-wide sale will be held Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17.

It’s the perfect time for a yard or garage sale, drawing bargain-hunters from near and far. Join scores of sellers and get your listing in the Wellington Enterprise!

You can get a 10-word ad for $7 on a special page in the Enterprise, the Oberlin News-Tribune, the Amherst News-Times, and the Lorain County Community Guide.

Your location will also be highlighted on a map of sales hot spots across Wellington. We’ll even pitch in a free yard sign to identify you as part of the event!

To participate, call Amanda Duncan at 440-647-3171 no later than June 5.