LORAIN COUNTY JVS HONOR ROLL

The Lorain County JVS has announced the third quarter honor roll, recognizing students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

FROM WELLINGTON: Trey Bealer, Marisa Beatty, Tyler Billman, Sarah Bremke, Katelin DeZee, Angelina Gonzalez, Ryan Greene, Garrett Harmon, Eva Hartwig, Spencer Horvath, Caleb Kiser, Trenton Lyon, David Mann, Meghan McGuire, Jessica Mileski, Kristen Mileski, Zoey Moore, Jakeb Nestor, David Park, Sarah Park, Taylor Petti, Branden Pilot, Savannah Roby, Sara Roman, Colin Shaffstall, Justin Skinner, Brittanasha Smith, Kiley Smith, Anastasia Struhar, Matthew Teehan, Thomas Williams, Kayla Wohleber.