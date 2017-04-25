Hefty Adams Street charges open for appeal

Facing costs of $4,500 to $13,000 for an upcoming $1.3 million pavement and sewer overhaul, affected Adams Street residents can take their claim to a special assessment board.

“It’s a very big project,” said Wellington mayor Hans Schneider. “I think the residents’ share will be $239,000. The village is taking on quite a bit. Any displeasure can be voiced to the board. To be honest, there’s only been one or two successful appeals in the past but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Upset residents took to the Enterprise Facebook page following an April 3 announcement of the assessments.

Among them was Jason Glavich, who wrote that “charging residents of a single street is way out in La La Land. Those same costs spread out across everyone who benefits would be much lower.”

Theresa Thrasher wrote, “I live on Adams Street and I’m wondering where all my tax money has gone so that I have to pay for this. My property taxes are already four times what they should be… I don’t know anyone who can afford this amount up front.”

Residents can choose to pay the charges in a lump sum or spread out over 20 years on their village taxes.

At village council’s April 17 meeting, representatives of the Poggemeyer Design Group were asked to attend and be prepared to answer questions about the charges. No residents elected to voice their concerns.

“Obviously, we’re aware of the impact the project will have on residents,” said Schneider. “A lot of villages and cities pass the entire project on to residents. We don’t do that. We also try to cap any charges. We totally understand anger about it and try to do the best we can.”

The village awaits a decision from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency on approximately $1 million worth of low-interest loans for the project. The Ohio Public Works Commission has already contributed $350,000 that’s split evenly as a grant and loan.

While the prospective extra money would immensely help, village officials have maintained the project will move ahead regardless of the PWC’s decision.

If Wellington doesn’t receive the funds, village manager Steve Dupee said a loan could be sought from the Ohio Water Development Authority.

Construction bids are set to begin this week with October targeted as a completion date.

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-647-3171 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

