POLICE REPORTS

• April 14 at 9:57 p.m.: Police intervened in a domestic dispute on Hale Street. While officers were at the home, a man complained of medical problems and was taken to the hospital. A report was forwarded to the prosecutor for consideration of charges.

• April 16 at 2:40 a.m.: Hearing loud voices in the area of Wellington Recreation Park, an officer found a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old who were charged with curfew violations.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.