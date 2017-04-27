JVS FFA holds banquet to honor accomplishments, install leaders

The FFA chapter at the Lorain County JVS recently held its banquet with 120 guests and 44 FFA members in attendance.

This banquet is held every year to celebrate the school year, the students’ successes, and all of the accomplishments of the chapter. Every career development event was announced during the event, as well as the students who participated. The top students in each event were awarded plaques or pins.

During the event, an honorary chapter degree was awarded to a local employer and community partner. Tom Stannard of Wellington Implement was awarded the honor this year in recognition of exceptional service to the agriculture field and to the FFA program.

The banquet concluded with the 2017-2018 FFA officers being announced:

• President Kaitlyn Lemaster, industrial equipment mechanics junior from Amherst.

• Vice president Jesse Everson, industrial equipment mechanics junior from Elyria.

• Secretary Don Sabella, landscape and greenhouse management junior from Amherst.

• Treasurer Jessica Mileski, landscape and greenhouse management junior from Wellington.

• Reporter Mercedes Murphy, landscape and greenhouse management junior from Amherst.

• Sentinel Noah Blanton, industrial equipment mechanics junior from Midview.

• Student advisor Cameron Hosier, industrial equipment mechanics junior from Avon Lake.

The National FFA Organization is an extracurricular student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership.

Senior FFA members and state degree recipients stand proudly with their FFA graduation cords. They are Kyle Riggs of Firelands, Maggie Lieb of Avon, Brianna Davis of Wellington, Madeline Rising of Keystone, Brianna Rolfe of North Ridgeville, and Zachary Shutsa of Avon. http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Graduation-cords.jpg Senior FFA members and state degree recipients stand proudly with their FFA graduation cords. They are Kyle Riggs of Firelands, Maggie Lieb of Avon, Brianna Davis of Wellington, Madeline Rising of Keystone, Brianna Rolfe of North Ridgeville, and Zachary Shutsa of Avon. Courtesy photo