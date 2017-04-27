Chamber releases new magazine about Wellington

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce has released a new booklet celebrating the best the village and surrounding areas have to offer.

The 28-page magazine for 2017-2018 is available for free through the Chamber and at other locations throughout town.

Bearing a cover image of town hall, the inside pages feature a warm look at Wellington’s culture, history, churches, schools, police, firefighters, Spirit of ‘76 Museum, nonprofit groups, civic organizations, Dukes athletics, school musicians, government, and more.

It includes a Chamber membership list, useful local phone numbers, and a village map.

Produced by Enterprise staff, the magazine is intended to help welcome new folks to Wellington but is available to all as a handy guide and keepsake.

http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_chamber.jpg