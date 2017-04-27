Dukes athletics aided by Ford test drives

If you test-drove a new car outside of Wellington High School on April 27, you helped put $20 into the school district’s athletic fund as part of “Drive 4 UR School,” a national initiative to raise money for academic organizations.

The event was the first one conducted by Harrison Ford, 820 North Main St.

More than 50 people had stopped by noon to take a drive in one of eight models: Focus, Fusion, Escape, Edge, Mustang, Exporer, F-150, and Super Duty, said marketing director, Ashley Harrison.

“Anyone 18 years and older can take a test drive,” she said. “We’ve had some of the students here doing it but plenty of others have stopped today too. Even though this is our first time holding an event like this, Ford has already raised around $35 million doing it all over the country.”

Every Drive 4 UR School event strives to raise $6,000. In 2012, the program expanded to include “Drive 4 UR Community,” which uses the same $20 donation model to help out sites such as food banks, hospitals, and animal shelters.

“We want to thank Rodney Harrison and the dealership for their generosity and partnership with the school district,” said Wellington superintendent Ed Weber after test-driving an Explorer. “They made this fun event possible today. It was in the works for about three or four months.”

Ashley Harrison and Rodney Harrison of Harrison Ford welcome test drivers to “Drive 4 UR School” at Wellington High School alongside district athletic director John Bowman and superintendent Ed Weber. Ford donates $20 to the school athletic fund for every test drive conducted. http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_7713.jpg Ashley Harrison and Rodney Harrison of Harrison Ford welcome test drivers to “Drive 4 UR School” at Wellington High School alongside district athletic director John Bowman and superintendent Ed Weber. Ford donates $20 to the school athletic fund for every test drive conducted. Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise