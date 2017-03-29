POLICE REPORTS

• March 17 at 5:55 a.m.: Officers responded to a possible overdose on North Walden Lane, with heroin possession and trafficking listed as the reported offense.

• March 17 at 9:02 p.m.: Andrew Ortiz, 22, of Lorain, was charged with driving under suspension after a customer complaint at the Burger King drive-through was called in to police.

• March 17 at 11 p.m.: Sabrina Settlemire, 30, of Wellington, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, BAC of 0.17 percent of greater, and traffic offenses.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.