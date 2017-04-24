Posted on by

Local reps should join caucus


To the editor:

Thank you, Jason Hawk, for your editorial on climate change (“Climate change is not a partisan issue”). The full editorial can be read online at www.theoberlinnewstribune.com. As Mr. Hawk notes, it is encouraging that 36 members of the U.S. House of Representatives have joined the Climate Solutions Caucus, but this is still only 8 percent of the House. Perhaps our local representatives, Jim Jordan (Oberlin and Amherst), and Bob Gibbs (Wellington), would consider joining! If you would like your representative to take action on climate change, please call them or write to them and ask them to join the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus.

John Sabin

