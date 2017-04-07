Taxation by force

To the editor:

On Wednesday, April 5, myself and a group of fellow Lorain County residents laid out our objections and plan to halt the recently imposed sales tax increase. The lawsuit being brought by Gerald Phillips, to which I am a plaintiff, contends that not only did the county commissioners violate procedural rule, but also Ohio’s public meeting laws. The people emphatically denied the request for increased revenue at the ballot box in November by a 74 to 25 percent margin.

As a Libertarian, I have many practical and ideological objections to the tax increase. As a matter of principle, I am opposed to any group of people using force to claim another’s property. In this case we have public servants purposefully ignoring the will of the people and taking more of their money by force. Residents work hard for the money that they earn, to contend that another has a claim to said property is reprehensible.

I realize all residents may not have an ideological opposition to taxation, such as I. Many hold that taxation is necessary and proper for a civilized society. However, as we look at the actions taken to increase the sales tax, I would implore them to consider the commissioners’ disregard for the spirit of a representative government. Is this commission truly representing Lorain County residents? My position will continue to be that of providing voters the opportunity to choose how they want to live and how they want to manage their property.

If the tax is in fact necessary and county residents agree, let’s have that discussion and vote on the issue.

The Libertarian Party of Lorain County will stand behind this lawsuit as an action that looks to lower residents tax burden. As the lawsuit moves forward and the petition drive to place the issue on the November ballot begins, I hope all voters will continue to help us stand up to the county commissioners.

Brandon Michael Bobbitt