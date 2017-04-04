SOFTBALL: 14-2 win shows bats are at the ready

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

The Dukes girls are off to a great start with a 14-2 win March 29 over the Rocky River Pirates.

The 2017 Wellington High School Dukes softball team.

http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WHS_Girls_Softball_at_RockyRiver-6-of-6-.jpg The 2017 Wellington High School Dukes softball team.

Wellington’s Hope Diermyer makes contact at Rocky River in the Lady Dukes season opener.

http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WHS_Girls_Softball_at_RockyRiver-1-of-6-.jpg Wellington’s Hope Diermyer makes contact at Rocky River in the Lady Dukes season opener.

Rianna Rosecrans sends the ball to the plate.

http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WHS_Girls_Softball_at_RockyRiver-2-of-6-.jpg Rianna Rosecrans sends the ball to the plate.

Wellington’s Amber Wetherbee fires across the diamond for an out at first.

http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WHS_Girls_Softball_at_RockyRiver-3-of-6-.jpg Wellington’s Amber Wetherbee fires across the diamond for an out at first.

Madison Soboslai looks a runner back at first base late in the game.

http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WHS_Girls_Softball_at_RockyRiver-4-of-6-.jpg Madison Soboslai looks a runner back at first base late in the game.

The Dukes’ Krista Denny scoops up a grounder against the Pirates.