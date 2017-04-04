SOFTBALL: 14-2 win shows bats are at the ready

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise
The Dukes girls are off to a great start with a 14-2 win March 29 over the Rocky River Pirates.
The 2017 Wellington High School Dukes softball team.
Wellington’s Hope Diermyer makes contact at Rocky River in the Lady Dukes season opener.
Rianna Rosecrans sends the ball to the plate.
Wellington’s Amber Wetherbee fires across the diamond for an out at first.
Madison Soboslai looks a runner back at first base late in the game.
The Dukes’ Krista Denny scoops up a grounder against the Pirates.