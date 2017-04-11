Posted on by

BASEBALL: Six hits, six across the plate


Wellington’s Austin Goss sends the ball to the plate against Black River.


Black River’s Brennan Scheck throws to first base for the out.


Ben Higgins throws across to first base for the out.


The Pirates’ Devin McLean backs away from an inside pitch.


The Dukes’ Tristan Arno throws to first base for the out.


Black River’s Brandon Wine unloads a fast one.


Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

The Dukes boys walked away Monday with a decisive 6-1 victory over the Pirates. Wellington pitcher Austin Gross struck out six and allowed five hits in five innings, while Black River’s Brandon Wine struck out five. Wine also led the Pirates with two hits, including a double, while Everett Kropff notched two RBIs for the Dukes.

