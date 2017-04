Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

The Dukes girls rallied to a 6-2 come-from-behind victory Tuesday over the Black River Pirates.

Black RIver’s Bailey Scheck sends a bases-clearing double to center field against Wellington.

http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WellingtonSoftballAtBlackRiver-6-of-7-.jpg Black RIver’s Bailey Scheck sends a bases-clearing double to center field against Wellington.

Emily Zumack makes a catch in center field.

http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WellingtonSoftballAtBlackRiver-2-of-7-.jpg Emily Zumack makes a catch in center field.

Kaina Schmoll makes a throw across the diamond for an out.

http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WellingtonSoftballAtBlackRiver-3-of-7-.jpg Kaina Schmoll makes a throw across the diamond for an out.

Wellington outfielders Lexi Wright, Brooklinn Damiano, and Makaylin Moore smile for a picture during a break in the action at Black River.