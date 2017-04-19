BASEBALL: Turn about is fair play

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

The Dukes picked up a 10-5 win at Firelands on Tuesday, getting even after a 6-1 loss to the Falcons the prior day.

Wellington’s Mason Wright makes the catch in center field.

Ben Bliss makes a pitch. He picked up the victory for the Dukes.

Firelands’ John Gall makes a catch in center field against Wellington.

Alex Brill throws across the diamond for the out at first for the Falcons.

Wellington’s Cole McLean throws to first for the out.

Mason Rogozinski slides safely into second base as Wellington’s Cole McLean tries to scoop a low throw from the plate.

Dukes shortstop Ben Higgins fires to first for the out.