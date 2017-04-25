Posted on by

BASEBALL: Arno leads RBI count in Dukes win


Wellington shortstop Ben Higgins dives and collides with center fielder Mason Wright. He was injured in the play.


Matthew Norton lays down a bunt to advance runners against Brookside.


Mason Wright makes a relief appearance for the Dukes.


Wellington’s Cole McLean fires to first for the out.


Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Wellington topped Brookside 9-6 on Monday with three RBIs from Tristan Arno and another two each by Mason Wright and Everett Kropff. Bailey Mull claimed the win from the mound, striking out three in five innings pitched. Travis Fortney had two RBIs for the Cardinals and Tim Ackerman struggled, giving up four hits and walking five.

Wellington shortstop Ben Higgins dives and collides with center fielder Mason Wright. He was injured in the play.
http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WellingtonBaseballVsBrookside-1-of-5-.jpgWellington shortstop Ben Higgins dives and collides with center fielder Mason Wright. He was injured in the play.

Matthew Norton lays down a bunt to advance runners against Brookside.
http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WellingtonBaseballVsBrookside-2-of-5-.jpgMatthew Norton lays down a bunt to advance runners against Brookside.

Mason Wright makes a relief appearance for the Dukes.
http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WellingtonBaseballVsBrookside-3-of-5-.jpgMason Wright makes a relief appearance for the Dukes.

Wellington’s Cole McLean fires to first for the out.
http://thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WellingtonBaseballVsBrookside-5-of-5-.jpgWellington’s Cole McLean fires to first for the out.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:38 am |    

Science defenders join Cleveland march

Science defenders join Cleveland march
11:01 am |    

Feds file suit against Sunoco over 2012 pipeline spill in Wellington

Feds file suit against Sunoco over 2012 pipeline spill in Wellington
9:40 am |    

View Post

comments powered by Disqus