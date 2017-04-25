BASEBALL: Arno leads RBI count in Dukes win

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Wellington topped Brookside 9-6 on Monday with three RBIs from Tristan Arno and another two each by Mason Wright and Everett Kropff. Bailey Mull claimed the win from the mound, striking out three in five innings pitched. Travis Fortney had two RBIs for the Cardinals and Tim Ackerman struggled, giving up four hits and walking five.

Wellington shortstop Ben Higgins dives and collides with center fielder Mason Wright. He was injured in the play.

Matthew Norton lays down a bunt to advance runners against Brookside.

Mason Wright makes a relief appearance for the Dukes.

Wellington’s Cole McLean fires to first for the out.