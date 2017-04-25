SOFTBALL: 15 hits, 10 runs as Dukes parade around bases

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise
The hits just kept coming Monday as the Dukes girls dismantled the Cardinals 10-4. Wellington pitcher Krista Denny struck out five in seven innings, claiming the win, while opposing pitcher Ashley Wallace allowed 15 hits and managed just one K. Makaylin Moore had a standout day with two RBIs and three doubles. Allissa Boraggina celebrated three RBIs and twin doubles. Kayleigh Diller also pushed in two scoring runs for the Dukes.
Wellington’s Makaylin Moore snaps a throw to first base against Brookside.
Brooklinn Damiano connects on a Cardinals pitch.
Krista Denny sends the ball to the plate.
Alissa Boraggina makes a nice catch for the Dukes