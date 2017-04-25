SOFTBALL: 15 hits, 10 runs as Dukes parade around bases

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

The hits just kept coming Monday as the Dukes girls dismantled the Cardinals 10-4. Wellington pitcher Krista Denny struck out five in seven innings, claiming the win, while opposing pitcher Ashley Wallace allowed 15 hits and managed just one K. Makaylin Moore had a standout day with two RBIs and three doubles. Allissa Boraggina celebrated three RBIs and twin doubles. Kayleigh Diller also pushed in two scoring runs for the Dukes.