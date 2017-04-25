SOFTBALL: Barco strikes out 15

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Led by Hannah Barco’s one-hitter, in which she struck out 15 batters, the Pirates rose to a 4-0 shutout last Thursday over the Fairview Warriors. Hannah Barco had two RBIs and McKenzie Hendershot and Emily Zumack each registered doubles.

Black River’s Hannah Barco fires the ball home against Fairview.

Kaitlyn Unangst is safe at the plate in a big collision with the Fairview catcher.

Lydia Wacker gets a hit for the Pirates.

Grace Spencer lines up a catch.