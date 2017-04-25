Posted on by

SOFTBALL: Barco strikes out 15


Black River’s Hannah Barco fires the ball home against Fairview.


Kaitlyn Unangst is safe at the plate in a big collision with the Fairview catcher.


Lydia Wacker gets a hit for the Pirates.


Grace Spencer lines up a catch.


Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Led by Hannah Barco’s one-hitter, in which she struck out 15 batters, the Pirates rose to a 4-0 shutout last Thursday over the Fairview Warriors. Hannah Barco had two RBIs and McKenzie Hendershot and Emily Zumack each registered doubles.

