TRACK AND FIELD: Pirates finish in 2nd place


Black River’s Frances Radway competes in the long jump.


Jacob Campbell throws the discus.


The Pirates’ Romi Smith battles the Keystone Wildcats’ Taylor Stefan in the women’s 4x100-meter relay.


Nick Wagner turns the corner in the men’s 4x100-meter relay.


Maddison Johnson says hello after a race.


Black River’s Skyleigh Constable and Hannah White pose for a shot during the track meet.


Will Beard competes in the 200 meter race.


Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

The Black River Pirates competed April 26 in a tri-meet, defeating the Brookside Cardinals but taking second place to the Keystone Wildcats. Enjoy these shots!

